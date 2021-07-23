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JUAN O SAVIN EXPOSES THE BIGGEST SCAM
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273 views • July 23, 2021
The American Revolution 2...deep from the heartland...the flyover...insight, intel & inspiration from the front-line of the America's 2nd Revolution...leading a world-wide freedom movement for US all...
"Well-connected, political insider Juan O Savin exposes SEVERAL Deep State scams on the American public, and discusses them in-detail.
Don't give up, Patriots.
We are going to take back America !!!"...from Dave Waterbury (rumble)
Live with good intent, ride the wave a:)
Link: https://rumble.com/vk2mqd-juan-o-savin-exposes-the-biggest-scam.html
"Well-connected, political insider Juan O Savin exposes SEVERAL Deep State scams on the American public, and discusses them in-detail.
Don't give up, Patriots.
We are going to take back America !!!"...from Dave Waterbury (rumble)
Live with good intent, ride the wave a:)
Link: https://rumble.com/vk2mqd-juan-o-savin-exposes-the-biggest-scam.html
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