John Kerry Calls for Depopulation of Billions To Fight 'Climate Change'

John Kerry has reacted to Trump’s election victory by calling on Joe Biden to declare a “climate emergency,” granting government agencies sweeping powers to enforce climate lockdowns and compel citizens to “behave.”
In a move that smacks of desperation, Kerry is also urging the elite to morph into a de facto world government, seizing total control over humanity under the pretense of the so-called climate emergency - whether the people consent or not.
If that wasn’t disturbing enough, just wait until you hear what John Kerry has in mind for this all-powerful one-world government - one that will hold the power of creation and destruction over the entire human race.
Mirrored - The People's Voice
