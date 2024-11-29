BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
John Kerry Calls for Depopulation of Billions To Fight 'Climate Change'
860 views • 5 months ago

John Kerry has reacted to Trump’s election victory by calling on Joe Biden to declare a “climate emergency,” granting government agencies sweeping powers to enforce climate lockdowns and compel citizens to “behave.”

In a move that smacks of desperation, Kerry is also urging the elite to morph into a de facto world government, seizing total control over humanity under the pretense of the so-called climate emergency - whether the people consent or not.

If that wasn’t disturbing enough, just wait until you hear what John Kerry has in mind for this all-powerful one-world government - one that will hold the power of creation and destruction over the entire human race.

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

climate changejohn kerrydepopulationglobal elitewefclimate scamglobal boilingclimate griftvanessa kerry
