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CNN Reporting on Smartmatic in 2006
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108 views • December 05, 2020
Smartmatic software was used to elect (via voter fraud) communist Hugo Chavez in Venezuela whose policies destroyed a once great nation. Now, our democracy is at risk at the hands of some of the very same communists, socialists and democrats and their fraudulent software. Watch this and share it around because CNN doesn't want you to. They are trying to scrub it from the internet and the minds of people everywhere.
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#Smartmatic, #CNN, #ElectionFraud, #StoneColdTruth
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#Smartmatic, #CNN, #ElectionFraud, #StoneColdTruth
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