SC Freedom Caucus Taking Local RINOs to Court

South Carolina law allows only certain legislative caucuses to raise money and engage in the full range of protected free speech—those formed around party, race, or gender.

That, apparently, excludes constitutional conservatives like those of the Freedom Caucus. Moreover, the members may face criminal penalties for exercising their First Amendment rights.

In this interview with The New American, Representatives Rob Harris and Jay Kilmartin of the Freedom Caucus, two members of the John Birch Society (JBS), discuss their lawsuit against the South Carolina House of Representatives Legislative Ethics Committee filed by America First Legal (AFL).

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com