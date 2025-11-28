BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trailer: 22nd AZK: Masterminds of Global Power in the Spotlight!
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
166 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 1 day ago

Welcome to the 22nd AZK! On 8th November 2025, for the second time this year, 13 courageous heroes have met the challenge to break through the wall of censorship. Now is the time to face the abysses of mankind and speak about satanic ritual abuse, worldwide sex trafficking, vaccine injuries, mobile irradiation and institutional child abduction. And there is more: AZK-founder Ivo Sasek, his daughter Lois and son Elias at the same time present brilliant solutions that open the way for international collaboration and reappraisal! Where heroes of this time rise and the light of hope is uniting people worldwide, you’ve come to the right place!

Keywords
ivosasekklatvloissasekeliassasekazk22
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy