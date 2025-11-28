Trailer: 22nd AZK: Masterminds of Global Power in the Spotlight!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome to the 22nd AZK! On 8th November 2025, for the second time this year, 13 courageous heroes have met the challenge to break through the wall of censorship. Now is the time to face the abysses of mankind and speak about satanic ritual abuse, worldwide sex trafficking, vaccine injuries, mobile irradiation and institutional child abduction. And there is more: AZK-founder Ivo Sasek, his daughter Lois and son Elias at the same time present brilliant solutions that open the way for international collaboration and reappraisal! Where heroes of this time rise and the light of hope is uniting people worldwide, you’ve come to the right place!