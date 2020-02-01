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KOBE BRYANT - Fake Crash Scene - Not Kobe's Helicopter
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526 views • February 01, 2020
KOBE BRYANT - Helicopter crash scene reveals blue and white paint instead of the Back Mamba skin on N72EX. Also the helicopter blades on the black helicopter are dark and distinctively different than the light colored blade and orange markings at the crash site. It's possible that the helicopter is not Kobe's since the "N" number does not show up and cannot be verified in the crash debris.
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