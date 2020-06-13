Gregory Mannarino - Central Banks are Using Covid-19 as Cover to Destroy the World Economy

Wall Street trader Gregory Mannarino exposes the plan of the Central Banks to completely destroy the world economy through endless money printing, buoying stock markets and devaluing current specie in circulation through infinite QE, only to later turn around and promote a completely digital cashless system after the crash they ENGINEERED collapses the world financial system, with the Coronavirus Scamdemic being used as the scapegoat for the plan they had wanted to implement for over 100 years!!!!



The central banks are the most evil organisations on Earth and are fostering a MASSIVE global economic collapse for which Coronavirus will take the blame. ALL central banks in the world follow the Federal Reserve, which was established illegally in 1913. If cash can carry a 'virus', then so can receipts, clothes, and other items! It is a MASSIVE SCAM. The bullshit propaganda demonising cash and the general war on cash that has been occurring over the last few years is another part of push to move towards Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) which give the illuminati COMPLETE CONTROL over the population, leading to the PERMANENT DESTRUCTION of all freedom and all civil liberties!!!!