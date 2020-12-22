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Some things that few know about or are saying- pt 1 of 3
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191 views • December 22, 2020
Thank you for the views- This is three short video clips to inform you of things that the most of the popular channels aren't talking about and this is very important for anyone wanting to understand more about 5G & COVID Scamdemic that is given the blame for the flu symptoms that 5G causes- Cover photo, Captain Kangaroo and tyranny of choice-
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