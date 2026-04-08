Pink Missile Launch: Iran’s IRGC reported on last night's '100th wave' of Operation True Promise 4

(Pink Missile for 'the little revolutionary girl', as featured video reply)

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported on last night's “100th wave” of Operation True Promise 4, calling it a direct response to recent attacks on Iranian infrastructure. It said it does not trust Western promises and warned that any further aggression will be met with stronger retaliation.

According to the IRGC, more than 25 strategic targets were hit across the region—from U.S. positions in the Middle East to key sites inside Israel—using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

Targets reportedly included major energy infrastructure linked to U.S. companies such as Chevron and ExxonMobil across Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait, including oil refineries, petrochemical plants, and pipeline networks bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.

Inside Israel, the IRGC claims strikes on the Haifa oil refinery, Ben Gurion Airport, intelligence and surveillance centers, government command facilities, and advanced technology sites in Tel Aviv and Be’er Sheva.

The statement also claims attacks on U.S. military assets, including bases in Jordan and Kuwait, as well as naval forces operating in regional waters.

The IRGC said the operation stretched from the Mediterranean to the eastern Arabian Peninsula, delivering heavy blows to enemy infrastructure, and warned that its forces remain ready to escalate further if provoked again.

Adding, Trump's posts this morning: (First one means, Russia, China and North Korea?)

@realDonaldTrump • Truth Social icon Truth Social • April 8, 2026 @ 7:30 AM ET

A Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately. There will be no exclusions or exemptions! President DJT

@realDonaldTrump • Truth Social icon Truth Social • April 8, 2026, @ 7:22 AM ET



The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change! There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear “Dust.” It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!). Nothing has been touched from the date of attack. We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been been agreed to. Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP







