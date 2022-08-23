Randall Franks and his Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree - The Crawdad Song

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American Actor and Hall of Fame Entertainer Randall Franks and his Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree perform The Crawdad’s Song at its 77th Anniversary Performance in Ringgold, Ga.. (Front) Randall Franks, (back, from left) Caleb Lewis, Dawson Wright, Todd Watkins Colton Brown and Ryan Stinson. Franks is best known for his role as TV’s “Officer Randy Goode” on “In the Heat of the Night” Randall Franks Copyright 2022 Randall Franks/ Peach PickedPub./BMI www.RandallFranks.com/store