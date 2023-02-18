Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BREAKING – New Lancet Study Shows Natural Immunity to COVID Provides Strong Protection for at Least 10 Months
80 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published a day ago |

BREAKING – New Lancet Study Shows Natural Immunity to COVID Provides Strong Protection for at Least 10 Months


"And even at that 10 month mark, protection against severe disease and death is still at almost 90%. Researchers say that's about as good as 2 vaccine doses."



Keywords
new lancet studyshows naturalimmunity to covid provides strong protection for at least10 months

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket