Lies, Damned Lies, and Infection Numbers - #PropagandaWatch

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SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=35265
How many people have been infected? And how many people have died? And how do we know? These aren't rhetorical questions. They are real questions with real answers. Today on #PropagandaWatch, James breaks down the numbers and asks how these numbers are being derived and what they might be hiding.