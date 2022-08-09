[Aug 9, 2022] CuttingEdge: Take Your Shekinah & Ditch It Quick #Short Bite

Check out the Full broadcast of the CE-Watch Party Here: https://youtu.be/5V9PdA-ExOg

Check out the original Broadcast of the Midnight Ride: Solomon's Secret Priesthood and the Star of Their God : https://youtu.be/3Onk4R1YCo8





In this timeless episode we listen in to the guys talk about Solomon & the temple of the Most High God, but they also uncover and unpackage that Solomon was also involved in #magic, #astronomy, and #secrets that have caused a schism in #Judaism and the #mysteries. Join us this afternoon as we stop, rewind and discuss what Jon and David decode in #ancient the mysteries of the #star families, #magi, and #Solomon. #MidnightRide





NYSTV Network: https://www.nystv.org . Use Promo Code: Edge For your first month free. Included the Book of Enoch Series with David Carrico & Jon Pounders





#NYSTV YT: https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV

#Midnight Ride Channel : https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide

#Pounders Live Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNvQ...

#Breaking Babylon Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/BreakingBab...

CuttingEdge Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Hc...

#RemnantRestoration Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXZo...









Checkout FOJCRADIO here:

#FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/

#FOJCRadio Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0Rm... #FOJCRadio Ministry News & More: https://www.fojcradio.com/news/?fbcli...





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