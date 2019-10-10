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BREAKING: Defense Intelligence Agency Member Arrested For Leaking To NBC Reporters - War Room Full Show
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19 views • October 10, 2019
A loaded War Room today features guests Larry Johnson to talk NBA and China and the handshake that was from Baker Mayfield, Bryson Gray joins to discuss the latest in the MAGA Challenge and Damani Felder joins to tell a story of a racist liberal in Austin. Owen breaks down the latest in impeachment news and hysteria out of the Democrat party and it's cohorts. By the way, our [Everything Must Go Emergency Sale](https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=coimo&utm_campaign=everything-must-go-emergency-sale&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=EMGundervideotext) is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!
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