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Fake News - No Seriously!!
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371 views • October 02, 2021
This is merely a comical news skit.
Or is it?
You'll laugh while watching but then you understand the Fake News Media's techniques.
How they sensationalize anything in order to pump their narrative/agenda.
A parody yes, but quite revealing.
Never fully trust what is being reported.
Always dig deeper to see if there's a hidden agenda.
Or is it?
You'll laugh while watching but then you understand the Fake News Media's techniques.
How they sensationalize anything in order to pump their narrative/agenda.
A parody yes, but quite revealing.
Never fully trust what is being reported.
Always dig deeper to see if there's a hidden agenda.
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