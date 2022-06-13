Satanic Fox News LGBTQIA+ Transgender Predictive Programming [11.06.2022]

ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...

- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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Original title: Wait Until You See What Fox News Is Doing!

Fox News LGBTQIA+ Transgender Predictive Programming Social Engeniering Manipulation

They are comming for the Children!





160 Views jun 11, 2022

Truth Seeker - 3.76K subscribers

https://youtu.be/4S2Oiijt-FQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4S2Oiijt-FQ&pp=wgIGCgQQAhgB

https://www.youtube.com/c/TruthSeeker22