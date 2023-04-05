Lesson 2: A Moment of Destiny

Memory Text: "Then I looked, and behold, a white cloud, and on the cloud sat One like the Son of Man, having on His head a golden crown, and in His hand a sharp sickle. And another angel came out of the temple, crying with a loud voice to Him who sat on the cloud, 'Thrust in Your sickle and reap, for the time has come for You to reap, for the harvest of the earth is ripe'" (Revelation 14:14, 15, NKJV).

God has always spoken to His people, giving them whatever relevant truths they needed to hear at the time. From the warning about the Flood (Gen. 6:7) to the first coming of Jesus (Dan. 9:24–27) to the pre-Advent judgment (Dan. 7:9, 10; Dan. 8:14) to final events before Christ's return (Revelation 12–14), God has spoken to us. In these last days of human history, He has sent a special message to the world and to His people, designed to meet the need of the hour. He pictures this message as being carried by three angels flying in midheaven with their urgent, end-time message to all the world.

The three angels' messages are Jesus' final message of mercy, a call that leads us from trusting in our own righteousness to trusting the righteousness of Jesus to justify us; to sanctify us; and, at the end of time, to glorify us.

As always, though, we must choose Christ, to surrender to Him, and to obey Him, and the choices we make now will, indeed, impact the choices we make in the final crisis ahead of us. Thus, now is the time to prepare.

Panellists/Discussants:

1. Eld. Michael Osei Boateng

2. Br. Brown Damion

3. Br. Paul Brian Rutaha

4. Br. Kampamba Nyirenda

5. Br. Delight Hwarari

Hosted by Stephen Agyeman (Engr Eld.)

Kindly comment, share, subscribe, like, and help grow our viewership. Send support, personal questions and suggestions to [email protected] and [email protected]

Affiliate and alternative media/platforms, Facebook pages:

1. Nanjing Adventist Students Fellowship: https://www.facebook.com/nanjingadventiststudentsfellowship/

2. Nanjing-Zhenjiang Adventist Students' Fellowship: https://www.facebook.com/nanjingzhenjiangadventiststudentsfellowship/

Alternative YouTube platform:

1. BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/p2tslive/

2. Odysee: https://Odysee.com/p2tslive/

3. Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-2609982

4. P2TSLive Community (BitChute): https://p2tslive.locals.com/

Twitter

1. https://twitter.com/presenttruth/

2. https://twitter.com/nanjingzhenjiangadventiststudentsfellowship/

Helpful reading materials:

1. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1eHKxTS9wEpxY7tMc5UGfjtCtsaO7Rs4R?usp=share_link

2. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1LeSvNzgx9raVCjoIQKXih1lzoFMQuWqY?usp=share_link

Access your personal copy of the ASSBG (PDF, MS Word, or PowerPoint) through the following links:

1. Study resources: https://www.sabbathschoolpersonalministries.org/international

2. Slides: https://www.fustero.es/index_en.php

Audio: https://youtu.be/FgFn7fFLVG8