CRUSHING SATANIC SYSTEMS, Taking Back The Earth For Jesus!! The Kings Of God Are Here!

Wow I hope you all get this revelation.. We are not fighting humans we are fighting satan and the demon spirits.. Good news is Jesus already stripped them of their armor and gave us Authority over all the powers of the enemy, nothing shall by any means hurt us!

See once we identify the correct enemy, then the correct tools for warfare, assemble and use them, then we can overcome.

This is not to be a great reset where evil gains more power, this is supposed to be the fall of the corrupt kingdoms of the world!

