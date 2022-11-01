Create New Account
CRUSHING SATANIC SYSTEMS, Taking Back The Earth For Jesus!! The Kings Of God Are Here!
Kingdom Awake with Cory Gray
Published 20 days ago

Wow I hope you all get this revelation.. We are not fighting humans we are fighting satan and the demon spirits.. Good news is Jesus already stripped them of their armor and gave us Authority over all the powers of the enemy, nothing shall by any means hurt us! 

See once we identify the correct enemy, then the correct tools for warfare, assemble and use them, then we can overcome. 

This is not to be a great reset where evil gains more power, this is supposed to be the fall of the corrupt kingdoms of the world!

Get my new book just out "Born Again As Kings - the end of satan and the beginning of God's Kings" @ https://bornagainaskings.com

And access my main website to support and get on our mailing list @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com


biotechprophecymark of the beastkingdom of godnanotechjesus is lordvictorious eschatologycory graycrushing satandominion over the earthkingdom businessprophets of god

