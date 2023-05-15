Tucker Carlson - "Chicago in Crisis"

This jaw-dropping episode shows what happens when a George Soros-backed prosecutor allows Chicago's lawlessness to unravel at an unprecedented rate. Tucker and his team take their cameras to the city and expose the truth about Chicago's Kim Foxx.
