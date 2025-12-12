Footage of the road from Lysychansk to Kramatorsk from the Ukrainian side.

The author of the video shows the tensioned anti-drone nets and the preparation of the defense line with ditches, dragon's teeth.

Even in the worst-case scenario (for the Ukrainians), the distance from Lysychansk to Kramatorsk is less than 14 km.

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of December 12, 2025

▪️ An important event yesterday was the liberation of Seversk in the Donetsk People's Republic. The pre-war population of the city was 10,000 people, and battles for it had been going on for many months. Success was achieved after the logistical corridors were taken under control and the city was encircled.

▪️ For the second night in a row, the enemy has been organizing a massive drone attack on our rear regions. As a result of the drone attack on a multi-story building in Tver, seven people were injured. The drones were shot down on the approach to Moscow. In Sochi, Kaluga and Volgograd, air traffic was disrupted. There are reports of strikes on the Yaroslavl region: the enemy is publishing footage of a burning refinery.

▪️ On the Sumy front, the GRU "North" is engaged in fierce battles in the area of the settlements of Andreevka and Alekseevka. With the support of heavy weapons, they are gradually breaking through the enemy's defenses, and the enemy is unsuccessfully trying to organize counterattacks.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, south of Volchansk, as a result of offensive actions and fierce battles, the assault troops of the 69th Motor Rifle Division of the 6th Guards Army liberated the settlement of Lyman (until 2016 - Oktyabrskoe) (https://t.me/warriorofnorth/13969) in the Kharkov region, according to the GRU "North". They are managing to advance further. In Vilcha, battles continue.

▪️ The situation in the area of Kupyansk is characterized as difficult, with the enemy constantly organizing counterattacks. The Russian Armed Forces are striking at Kupyansk-Uzlovoe.

▪️ After the success in Krasnokamensk (Pokrovsk), the GRU "Center" has intensified its activities on the Dnepropetrovsk front: reports of battles in the area of Novopavlovka in the Sinelnikovsky district are coming in.

▪️ In the east of the Zaporozhye region, units of the GRU "East" are breaking through to the center of Gulyaypole. West of Gulyaypole, the Russian Armed Forces are hitting FABs at the settlement of Zalishchnye.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, on the Orekhov and Primorsky directions, there are no significant changes. In Vasilyevka, a man was seriously injured in a drone attack on a private sector. There, an ambulance brigade in Vasilyevka was attacked by a drone while transporting a patient.

▪️ In the Kherson region, in the Goloprystan district, a woman and a man were killed in a strike on a civilian car. Two more civilians were injured. In Radensky, a man born in 1977 was injured in a drone attack. Many settlements are under attack by the AFU.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors




