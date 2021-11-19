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7grainsofsalt2: DR ROBERT MALONE [Oct 31, 2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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72 views • November 19, 2021
Video was delted on YT as soon 7grainsofsalt uploaded it.
Can you trust the doctor that is considered the creator of m-RNA, Dr Malone?
He has been on FOX news & has talked with many other 'truthers' such as Del BigTree.
So he must be trust worthy, right!?
Consider my view, but always research & pray for yourself about all matters.
Test everything as it says in the Bible.
Trust NO man..
God bless you

7grainsofsalt2 - 218 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GWmcPj683I5d/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7grainsofsalt2/
7grainsofsalt2 7grainsofsalt2
3.51K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Ur5hKAH7y8A
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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