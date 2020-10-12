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W.H.O. calls for end of LOCKDOWNS What you need to know.
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244 views • October 12, 2020
order while you can: https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/rs-...
https://www.theguardian.com/world/200...
https://www.vaticannews.va/en/africa/...
https://www.ncronline.org/news/vatica...
https://novenanews.com/fratelli-tutti...
The CDC 2019-nCoV Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel Letter of Authorization, along with the
authorized Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers, the authorized Fact Sheet for Patients, and authorized
labeling are available on the FDA website:
https://www.fda.gov/MedicalDevices/Sa...
Use of the CDC 2019-nCoV Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel must follow the procedures outlined in
these manufacturer’s Instructions for Use and the conditions of authorization outlined in the Letter of
Authorization. Deviations from the procedures outlined are not permitted under the Emergency Use
Authorization (EUA). To assist clinical laboratories running the CDC 2019-nCoV Real-Time RT-PCR
Diagnostic Panel, the relevant Conditions of Authorization are listed verbatim below, and are required to
be met by laboratories performing the EUA test.
• Authorized laboratories1 will include with reports of the results of the CDC 2019-nCoV Real-Time
RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel, all authorized Fact Sheets. Under exigent circumstances, other
appropriate methods for disseminating these Fact Sheets may be used, which may include mass
media.
• Authorized laboratories will perform the CDC 2019-nCoV Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel as
outlined in the CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel
Instructions for Use. Deviations from the authorized procedures, including the authorized RT-PCR
instruments, authorized extraction methods, authorized clinical specimen types, authorized
control materials, authorized other ancillary reagents and authorized materials required to
perform the CDC 2019-nCoV Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel are not permitted. 2
• Authorized laboratories that receive the CDC 2019-nCoV Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel must
notify the relevant public health authorities of their intent to run the test prior to initiating
testing.
Shared from and subscribe to:
TheBannedOne911
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RFB II
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RFB 3
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RichiefromBoston II RFB II
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Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w/videos
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
https://www.theguardian.com/world/200...
https://www.vaticannews.va/en/africa/...
https://www.ncronline.org/news/vatica...
https://novenanews.com/fratelli-tutti...
The CDC 2019-nCoV Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel Letter of Authorization, along with the
authorized Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers, the authorized Fact Sheet for Patients, and authorized
labeling are available on the FDA website:
https://www.fda.gov/MedicalDevices/Sa...
Use of the CDC 2019-nCoV Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel must follow the procedures outlined in
these manufacturer’s Instructions for Use and the conditions of authorization outlined in the Letter of
Authorization. Deviations from the procedures outlined are not permitted under the Emergency Use
Authorization (EUA). To assist clinical laboratories running the CDC 2019-nCoV Real-Time RT-PCR
Diagnostic Panel, the relevant Conditions of Authorization are listed verbatim below, and are required to
be met by laboratories performing the EUA test.
• Authorized laboratories1 will include with reports of the results of the CDC 2019-nCoV Real-Time
RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel, all authorized Fact Sheets. Under exigent circumstances, other
appropriate methods for disseminating these Fact Sheets may be used, which may include mass
media.
• Authorized laboratories will perform the CDC 2019-nCoV Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel as
outlined in the CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel
Instructions for Use. Deviations from the authorized procedures, including the authorized RT-PCR
instruments, authorized extraction methods, authorized clinical specimen types, authorized
control materials, authorized other ancillary reagents and authorized materials required to
perform the CDC 2019-nCoV Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel are not permitted. 2
• Authorized laboratories that receive the CDC 2019-nCoV Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel must
notify the relevant public health authorities of their intent to run the test prior to initiating
testing.
Shared from and subscribe to:
TheBannedOne911
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAkv...
RFB II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcDC6kQcOgMw1fNTwgiBn_Q/videos
RFB 3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102
RichiefromBoston II RFB II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCURoO0x4AWy3ZV7n-GCjfFg
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w/videos
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
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