Decoding Beauty and the Beast (2012) Part 7 - "We're gonna know who the hell you really are"

In this installment, we feature a scene from S3 E13, "Destined." According to the revelation insight featured in the previous installment, this one also ticks all the boxes! Beast Time - time-binding ritual EXPOSED!



Beauty and the Beast features a critical intersection of themes - the resetting of time in the context of the revealing of the beast of Revelation. What we want you to really get hold of is that it's not relative to some inconsequential superficiality. While the show is not something that you might be inclined to take very seriously, it should be due to the spiritual nature of the production, the supernaturalism! The TV show isn't one that's trending in popularity in the moment, it's what has our attention, so we're seeing it through. We maintain that time is going to be reset into the past and that this is going to happen in the midst of the revealing of the beast of Revelation 13. This gives those of us who are watching the signs of our times a perspective that sets us apart. This perspective should provide the foundation of a clear and very concise hope, a hope that is anchored in truth to the Lord Y'shua.