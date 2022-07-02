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2/7/2022 Let's Talk America: Dr. Alan Keyes ft. Candice Keller & The Resistance Chicks
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465 views • February 07, 2022
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Watch "Headline News: The Resistance Chicks" Live on Brighteon.tv every Friday from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm est
Candice Keller - https://patriotamerica76.com/
Support and learn more at: resistancechicks.com
Use promo code "Chicks" to save 5% on BrighteonStore.com purchases.
Support Let's Talk America by visiting or donating at https://iamtv.us/
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Watch "Headline News: The Resistance Chicks" Live on Brighteon.tv every Friday from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm est
Candice Keller - https://patriotamerica76.com/
Support and learn more at: resistancechicks.com
Use promo code "Chicks" to save 5% on BrighteonStore.com purchases.
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headline newscurrent eventsbibledeclaration of independencebreaking newsscriptureamerican politicsresistcorrupt governmentconstitutional rightsconservative patriotlets talk americaamerican patriotsexposing truthdr alan keyesfight for americachristian patriotsthe resistance chicksheadline articlesrealtime eventscandice keller
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