Terrified People Record MOMENT Ukrainian Drone Plummets Into Civilian Building in Moscow

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The drone crashed after its systems were disabled by Russian Electronic Warfare.
UPDATE: Facades of two city office towers slightly damaged, no victims - Moscow Mayor.
Related Video: Sunday Live: Drone Attack in Russia Indicates West Wants to Provoke WWIII Before Biden Up for Reelection - www.infowars.com/posts/sunday-live-drone-attack-in-russia-indicates-west-wants-to-provoke-wwiii-before-biden-up-for-reelection
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