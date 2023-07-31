Terrified People Record MOMENT Ukrainian Drone Plummets Into Civilian Building in Moscow

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

The drone crashed after its systems were disabled by Russian Electronic Warfare.

UPDATE: Facades of two city office towers slightly damaged, no victims - Moscow Mayor.

Related Video: Sunday Live: Drone Attack in Russia Indicates West Wants to Provoke WWIII Before Biden Up for Reelection - www.infowars.com/posts/sunday-live-drone-attack-in-russia-indicates-west-wants-to-provoke-wwiii-before-biden-up-for-reelection



FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac



Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!