Terrified People Record MOMENT Ukrainian Drone Plummets Into Civilian Building in Moscow
American Patriots God Country
Published 13 hours ago

The drone crashed after its systems were disabled by Russian Electronic Warfare.

UPDATE: Facades of two city office towers slightly damaged, no victims - Moscow Mayor.

Related Video: Sunday Live: Drone Attack in Russia Indicates West Wants to Provoke WWIII Before Biden Up for Reelection - www.infowars.com/posts/sunday-live-drone-attack-in-russia-indicates-west-wants-to-provoke-wwiii-before-biden-up-for-reelection 

