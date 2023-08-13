'ILLUMINATI & OCCULT THE SAME!

FORMER FBI TED GUNNERSON EXPOSED THE ILLUMINATI & THE OCCULT. UNFORTUNATELY, TED WAS MURDERED AS A WHISTLEBLOWER. TODAY THE OCCULT ELITE WILL MURDER ANYONE WHO EXPOSES THEM WE LIVE IN THE MOST DANGEROUS TIME IN WORLD HISTORY. THE BIBLE WARNED OF THIS TIME 1,000'S OF YEARS AGO. YOU BETTER PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF TE WAY. SATAN AND HIS OCCULT DEMONS HAV BEEN UNLEASHED TO MURDER ALL HUMANITY. DON'T BELIEVE ME AND SEE HOW TRULY EVIL THINGS GET BY THE END OF 2023...WAKEUP!