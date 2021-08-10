THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - Part 16 (subtítulos español)

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Part 16: The Era of Depopulation… The Truth behind Chemtrails and Electrosmog. By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter Music: Myuu, Richard Schrieber, Alexander Nakarada,Savfk, Ender Güney This is part 16 of God-knows-how-many-parts-in-total. Part 17 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready. If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/ We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible... Join our FallCabal Telegram Platform for free daily updates: (english - holland) https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal Español: Parte 16: La Era de la Despoblación... La verdad detrás de los Chemtrails y el Electromagnetismo. Por Janet Ossebaard y Cyntha Koeter Música: Myuu, Richard Schrieber, Alexander Nakarada,Savfk, Ender Güney Esta es la parte 16 de Dios sabe cuántas partes en total. La parte 17 se subirá en cuanto esté lista. Si te ha gustado esta parte, considera apoyar nuestro trabajo: https://www.fallcabal.com/ Hacemos estos documentales sin cobrar, así que cualquier donación, por pequeña que sea, es bienvenida. Así podremos seguir dando nuestro trabajo al mundo de forma gratuita, para despertar al mayor número de personas posible... Únete a nuestra plataforma de Telegram FallCabal para recibir actualizaciones diarias gratuitas: (inglés - holandés) https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal