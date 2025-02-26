A Survivor's Story of True Freedom - Ilonka Deaton - Freedom Alive® Ep142

Ilonka Deaton was looking forward to a promising music career. But then she was held as a sexual slave for five years. After her eventual rescue and healing, Ilonka now joins her brother, Jaco Booyens, as they are fighting against sex trafficking through training, legislation, rescue, and restoration. On this episode of Freedom Alive®, Ilonka and Jaco give insight into the reality of what is happening to children in neighborhoods everywhere.

-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered Feb 23, 2025, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

-----

WATCH MORE: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm