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The subtle propaganda of the psychiatrist and psychologist at work—the redefinition of words.
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13 views • November 17, 2020
Reflect on several of the words and how they are used. Take “normal,” for example. You probably have your own idea of what a normal sort of life is. Does it involve the consumption of addictive, mind-altering and deadly psychiatric drugs? Does it involve a total reliance on such drugs to remain normal?
What about the word “medications?” Does it ease your mind by conjuring up images of some benign cough syrup prescribed by a kindly family doctor? Nothing could be further from the truth. A psychiatric medication is a very powerful addictive drug.
Then there is the term “scientific,” often used by psychiatry to add legitimacy to its pronouncements. According to the World Book Dictionary, the word implies “systematic; accurate; exact.” Those characteristics have nothing to do with psychiatry or, for that matter, its cousin, psychology.
Examples of other words which suffer at their hands are “values,” “right,” “wrong,” “safe,” even “education.”
https://www.cchrint.org/2013/06/26/letter-its-the-drugs-not-the-guns-at-heart-of-shootings/
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
What about the word “medications?” Does it ease your mind by conjuring up images of some benign cough syrup prescribed by a kindly family doctor? Nothing could be further from the truth. A psychiatric medication is a very powerful addictive drug.
Then there is the term “scientific,” often used by psychiatry to add legitimacy to its pronouncements. According to the World Book Dictionary, the word implies “systematic; accurate; exact.” Those characteristics have nothing to do with psychiatry or, for that matter, its cousin, psychology.
Examples of other words which suffer at their hands are “values,” “right,” “wrong,” “safe,” even “education.”
https://www.cchrint.org/2013/06/26/letter-its-the-drugs-not-the-guns-at-heart-of-shootings/
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
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