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Get A New Plan: Trump & All Governments Are "DEEP STATE" Rothschild Masonic Puppets
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82 views • August 04, 2020
• Get A New Plan: Trump & All Governments Are "DEEP STATE"
Trump Tweet's on August 02, 2020 concerning the MK-Ultra False Flag puppet suspect, "Dzhokhar Anzorovich Tsarnaev" = 322 (English Ordinal) should get the Death Penalty. Instead of the Rothschild Masonic "Deep State" Mafia posing as Government..., we should have a public press conference and allow UNLIMITED questions for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to answer including Dzhokhar's MK-Ultra Masonic PARENTS & HANDLERS.
Anyone know Trump's beliefs on who did 9/11? His views changes by the day on many topics, proving he's nothing more than a Rothschild script reading puppet. Jesuit/Masonic doesn't matter..., same sh*t different turds.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
• Fu*k Facebook, YouTube and Twitter...
Trump Tweet's on August 02, 2020 concerning the MK-Ultra False Flag puppet suspect, "Dzhokhar Anzorovich Tsarnaev" = 322 (English Ordinal) should get the Death Penalty. Instead of the Rothschild Masonic "Deep State" Mafia posing as Government..., we should have a public press conference and allow UNLIMITED questions for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to answer including Dzhokhar's MK-Ultra Masonic PARENTS & HANDLERS.
Anyone know Trump's beliefs on who did 9/11? His views changes by the day on many topics, proving he's nothing more than a Rothschild script reading puppet. Jesuit/Masonic doesn't matter..., same sh*t different turds.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
• Fu*k Facebook, YouTube and Twitter...
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