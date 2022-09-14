"9-11- Simulations NEW RELEASE 2014 Full Movie (HD)"

downloaded Aug 3 2016 -- 42:16

not sure if this is still available online, but pilotsfor911truth.org is a parking page on GoDaddy now. I guess they gave up.

like the other videos here, the title is in quotes because it's the original title of the file I downloaded. Not trying to make a personal statement here, with the words in the title.

goes into detail on the impossible airspeeds reported for that morning. Engines don't have enough power to push through the density of the air at sea level, for that speed.

airframes can't withstand the turbulence and drag, at that speed.

V sub MO ( max operating speed for the specific model of plane ) wasn't considered, in the 9/11 Omission Report



