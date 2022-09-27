The CPS Story No Other Media Outlet Or Journalist Will Tell You

Tim Taylor has not seen his two boys in 1,000 days! His ex-wife was murdered and Child Protective Services took his sons. He knows they were trafficked to a known degenerate porn star and has confronted representatives and bureaucrats concerning the kidnapping of his children. He's even addressed Joe Biden. Tim joins me to tell the story, from which came threats that scared a journalist from writing about and no other media outlet has covered... until today.





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