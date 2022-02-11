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Illuminati NWO earth's hidden matriarchal rulers put children's bodies in food to control human mind
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662 views • February 11, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2022). When the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers “Mothers of Darkness,” who rule over the earth’s corporations and governments and courts and police and CIA NSA MI6 FBI and churches and media and military and schools and royal families and pope, succeed the earth’s throne, they cut off the head of their predecessor and cannibalize eat them. It is done in the real “Mother of Darkness” castle in Germany, and not the fake “Mother of Darkness” castle in Belgium. All the demons serving the original “Mother of Darkness” would now become loyal to the new earth’s queen. Christian Jessie Czebotar, who was the successor to the leader of the “Mother of Darkness,” was given the task of bringing in the AntiChrist into the world by Satan Lucifer. Her grandmother tried to rebel against Satan Lucifer by telling him that she was going to kill Jessie, but Satan Lucifer grabbed her by the throat and slammed her against the wall, and told her that Jessie will be her successor. She and her grandmother traveled to the castle in Germany by plane, but it took only a short time since they used some kind of portal technology or spiritual power. The spirits that would appear at the rituals were Satan Lucifer (Sanat Kumara) and his Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels, Baal, Molech, Ashteroth, Chemosh, Azazel. These are the gods that the reptilian hybrid New Age Wicca witch pedophile cannibal Satanist feminists sacrifice the abortion children to. In her grandmother’s home basement, she would find many dead people hanging and blood. As in their “Harry Potter Order of the Phoenix” movie, they have high-tech witchcraft to overlap the time travel frequencies so that the witches can be in two locations at the same time. Jessie was able to open wormhole portal gates using thanksgiving because she was a Christian from childhood. A lot of the rituals that took place was for the future when Jessie would bring in the AntiChrist into power. They summon in the rituals the “queen of the dead” fallen angel principality who runs Jezebel’s feminist movement. Lauri Chevik, one of the high grand priestesses of the East, summoned this spirit at the feminist witches’ grand ball. The witches put the 12 million kidnapped children and many more homeless people and adults and puppies and kittens into the GMO food and supermarket food to form connection to the demon spirits to create heavy duty bondages for the entire human specie populace. In the rituals, the witches do not eat decayed meat, but they eat live people. The millions of human children are mailed to them alive, who become food for them. They choose Catholic churches for a lot of rituals, because they have incinerators. The bones do not burn, so they put them in the supermarket food and GMO food. End of transmission…
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://_______.wordpress.com/ (Enter “humanracesurvivalresistance” in blank “_______” space.)
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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