Crash: 2 US Navy EA18-G Growlers collided at an air show in Idaho - all 4 crew members eject safely - Mountain Home Air Force Base

Two US Navy EA18-G Growlers collided at an airshow in Idaho. (the 'Gunfighter Air Show')

All four crew members ejected safely after two Navy jets collided and crashed on Sunday during an air show at the Mountain Home Air Force Base in western Idaho, officials said.

The collision involved two U.S. Navy EA18-G Growlers from the Electronic Attack Squadron 129(VAQ-129), training unit, in Whidbey Island, Washington, said Cmdr. Amelia Umayam, spokesperson for Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

The aircraft were performing an aerial demonstration when the crash happened, Umayam said in a statement. She said the four crew members from both jets safely ejected and were being evaluated by medical personnel. The crash was under investigation, she said.

(partial from ABC 7 News - Link to a little more)

https://abc7.com/post/2-navy-jets-crash-during-air-show-mountain-home-force-base-idaho-4-crew-members-eject-safely-organizer-says/19119884/