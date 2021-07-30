The Apostate Report #4 - The Road To Hell Is Paved With Seeker Friendly Intentions

Kevin Max, most known as a vocalist in the 90's trio DC Talk, recently came out and said that he was a "exvangelical". This is a growing problem in the modern church. I [Trey] have seen many people talking about this but I have NOT seen many talk about the true reason this is happening. We have FORGOTTEN who God is! The Church started letting the world run the services. We don't talk about sin! We don't talk about Repentance we've made church about free coffee, alt rock and skinny jeans, so few people teach on the Doctrine of Christ. It is for these reasons people are so shocked when these out of touch "Christian" Celebrities walk away.



*DISCLAIMER*

I bear these men NO ILL WILL. I RESPECT their decisions as adults to come to the conclusions that they came to, but as a believer in Jesus Christ feel THE NEED to respond to these things and show what the scriptures have to say!



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