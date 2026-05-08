THE PROPHECY NEWS PODCAST: Welcome To Day 2,244 Of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve-MAY 8 2026

They told us it would be '15 days to flatten the curve', and the whole world watched as that little phrase became the doorway into lockdowns, mandates, masks, closures, censorship, digital tracking, social conditioning, vaccine passports, emergency powers, and a level of government control most people would have called impossible just a few weeks earlier. But it happened. Not in some distant dictatorship. Not in a prophecy conference illustration. It happened in real time, in broad daylight, in front of everyone while we all watched, and it's going to happen again. This is why we've kept counting. “The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun.” Ecclesiastes 1:9 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we here at NTEB started a countdown dating back to March 16th of 2020, and it is a countdown denoting the fact that the global end times events that were put in place on the eve of the lockdown have not stopped, nor will they stop. March 16, 2020 was the day the curtain was pulled back and the world got a glimpse of how fast freedom can disappear when fear is weaponized. One phrase, repeated by politicians, media outlets, corporations, health agencies and tech platforms, became the key that opened the door to emergency rule. And once those rulers tasted that tantalizing 'emergency power', they're not giving it up quickly, or easily. That's why we kept counting. The world wants you to move on. The media wants you to forget, the system wants you trained for the next command, but we who believe are called to watch and warn a lost and dying world preparing itself for Antichrist. For 6 years we've been warning you, and it looks like they're trying it again, this time with the Hantavirus, endless wars in the Middle East, a collapsing economy, sky-high gas prices and talks of alien invasions. Today we bring you what the world has in store, and you won't like it one, little bit.