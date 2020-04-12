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Face Your Separations Soon. The Harvest is Upon Us.
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29 views • April 12, 2020
.....We're all separating from something--Good Intentions from "Evil, from "Mischief" or "Bad Methods" or "Addiction." VIEW SHORT ESSAY.
.....It's a primary practice of the human Soul to find Balance and Harmony within--with or without Toys, Victims, Influence and/or Fame.
.....STEP ONE: Just breathe now. Learn to empty yourself, just to keep going with a thought. Say to yourself, "I don't need anything right now, but to keep going this way."
.....Maybe we can all work to achieve Calm in the Storm :: TRY THIS. https://www.amazon.com/Turn-Back-Tyranny-Top-Down-Hierarchy/dp/153099807 ... Turn Back Tyranny: Replace Top-Down Hierarchy With Consent of the Governed, 2018, Paperback & Kindle Editions
.....It's a primary practice of the human Soul to find Balance and Harmony within--with or without Toys, Victims, Influence and/or Fame.
.....STEP ONE: Just breathe now. Learn to empty yourself, just to keep going with a thought. Say to yourself, "I don't need anything right now, but to keep going this way."
.....Maybe we can all work to achieve Calm in the Storm :: TRY THIS. https://www.amazon.com/Turn-Back-Tyranny-Top-Down-Hierarchy/dp/153099807 ... Turn Back Tyranny: Replace Top-Down Hierarchy With Consent of the Governed, 2018, Paperback & Kindle Editions
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