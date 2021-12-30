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ROOM 101 Teaser
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14 views • December 30, 2021
Did you ever wonder how 1984 really stacked up to what's going on right now? Or Brave New World? Invasion of the Body Snatchers? We dive into the 1000s of science fiction, scifi-horror, and speculative fiction books and movies that hit the nail on the head or swung and missed trying to predict the future that is NOW.
Our future. Welcome to ROOM 101.
Get ready for the first episode called "Orwell, Huxley, and Finney Walk into a Bar..." out first week of January, 2022.
Presented by Mike T. Lyddon and RPLLC.
Our future. Welcome to ROOM 101.
Get ready for the first episode called "Orwell, Huxley, and Finney Walk into a Bar..." out first week of January, 2022.
Presented by Mike T. Lyddon and RPLLC.
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