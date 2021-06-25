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COVID VAXX TURNED ME INTO MAGNETO [2021-06-25] - DESIGNERRGIRLL (VIDEO)
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237 views • June 25, 2021
COVID VAXX TURNED ME INTO MAGNETO [2021-06-25] - DESIGNERRGIRLL (VIDEO)
About 60% of the Sheeple that are getting the Covid Depopulation Jabs are now suffering from MAGNETOFECTION. It starts off with magnets being able to be stuck to their injection sites, but now they are able to stick keys, cell phones, paper clips, silverware, batteries, coins, and other types of metal objects all over their bodies, not just magnets and not just to the injection sites. This shows us the Covid Vaxxes are traveling throughout the body. The COVIDIOT SHEEPLE are now having fun doing both the MAGNET CHALLENGE as well as the METAL CHALLENGE. I guess they will now be entertained right up to the point of THE CULLING/THE REAPING/THE PURGE. Truth is always stranger than fiction!!!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
DesignerrGirll @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@designerrgirll?lang=en
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
About 60% of the Sheeple that are getting the Covid Depopulation Jabs are now suffering from MAGNETOFECTION. It starts off with magnets being able to be stuck to their injection sites, but now they are able to stick keys, cell phones, paper clips, silverware, batteries, coins, and other types of metal objects all over their bodies, not just magnets and not just to the injection sites. This shows us the Covid Vaxxes are traveling throughout the body. The COVIDIOT SHEEPLE are now having fun doing both the MAGNET CHALLENGE as well as the METAL CHALLENGE. I guess they will now be entertained right up to the point of THE CULLING/THE REAPING/THE PURGE. Truth is always stranger than fiction!!!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
DesignerrGirll @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@designerrgirll?lang=en
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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