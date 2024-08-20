BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

US Sports Volleyball Featuring: The Magician of Beach Volleyball | Kristen Nuss
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
45 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • 8 months ago

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube.

Featured course:

The Complete Exercise Program for the Female Volleyball Player

by Brian Gimmillaro

https://tinyurl.com/CompleteExerciseProgram

A variety of exercises that are designed to help physically developed women volleyball players at any level of fitness

https://tinyurl.com/CompleteExerciseProgram


On today's show we visit with an AVP legend in the making and more.

Enjoy.


Video credits:

The Magician of Beach Volleyball | Kristen Nuss

Kristen Nuss defies a lot of things: The limits of speed, gravity, and how tall a pro beach volleyball athlete should be, for starters. Her indomitable game, sheer athleticism and incorruptible spirit are exactly what the AVP is all about.

With back-to-back 2023 Gold Series wins, Nuss and her partner, Taryn Kloth are dazzling fans and legends, stunning opponents, and proving Nuss is the one to watch for years to come. She’s everywhere the volleyball is going to be.

Get more AVP content with the app:

https://apple.co/4dtWE1Q

https://amzn.to/3AwNPFQ

AVP Beach Volleyball

@avpbeach

https://www.youtube.com/@avpbeach


The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Radio

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsRadioToday0824

Keywords
volleyballvolleyball coachvolleyball playerussportsnetworkussportsradiokristen nussavp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy