Spacebusters: Comets Cataclysms Coincidence? Part 2 'Plasmaclysms' [01.02.2019]

Are things connected? Remember the history. Follow the money.Are the Past Hidden To Keep You Ignorant? [The Old World Order - Tartarian - Mudflood - Giants - etc...]Spacebuster's really make some good documentary's, check their channel out.Here we comb the comet, plague and natural disaster records from 1597 - 1650 and from 1790 - 1812, which gives evidence and credence to part 1: That the Earth was in so much turmoil and geological upheaval at these exact time periods...it appears to have completely altered the geological landscape of the US, created the great lakes and turned California into an island sometime in the early 1600's.Then a second upheaval period around 1811 ocurred, which re-connected California to the mainland, drained an enormous inland lake known as Conibaz on all of the old maps, decimated the entire southwestern United States, possibly triggered a Yellowstone eruption which created the Grand Canyon, Great Salt Lake and wiped out the advanced civilizations that populated those areas...the ones the natives speak of in their oral traditions.Shout out to Martin Liedtke for the link to the book of comet records and to Static in the Attic for the discovery of the disappearance of the massive ancient lake. Please subscribe to their channels...they are a wealth of information.Spacebusters15,832 views • Feb 1, 2019Spacebusters24K subscribersSpacebusters9209 subscribers