The Beginning of Sorrows & the Rapture Question

July 9th, 2019
In this episode of Prophecy Quake, Pastor Dean Odle answers live questions concerning the rapture, the Antichrist, and the order of end-time signs described in Matthew 24, Mark 13, and Luke 21.
