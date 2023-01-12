Warn your church donators that elites are placing children's meat in church food & supermarket food!

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2023). Warn your church donators and 6 billion humans that these Illuminati New Age Wicca witch pedophile cannibal Satanist elites reptilian hybrid vampires are harvesting adrenochrome human DNA blood from hundreds of millions of humans, in order to prevent shapeshifting into their Draco reptilian chimera fake alien forms, and hanging them alive until they rot, and throwing their rotted bodies’ slime into the SPAM luncheon meats also. They are also placing the 12 million children’s human meat and bone ashes every year into the supermarket GMO groceries and fast food restaurant food, after they torture & lesbian rape (peg) & sacrifice & eat them. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that 99% of your church donators will leave your church in utter disgust & terror & anger, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit like the Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s pants wearing” “unbiblical post-1873 10% salary illegal tithe income tax stealing” religious Christian hordes and pastors, who are destined for judgment by sword & famine & plague & demon armies. They are fake “Bible’s watchmen on the wall.” If you condone Satan Lucifer feeding your kidnapped children to your church donators through the supermarket groceries and restaurant foods, then remain silent, in order to protect yourself from assassination attempts and ridicule from church donators and getting kicked out of your pastor’s job as some kind of a lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac. They do not like my daily sermon I am writing right now, because they are attacking my stomach now.





All these Illuminati NWO occult sub-groups’ New Age Wicca witches like Benjamin Fulford and Marrocco and Cassidy, who are told by Lucifer that they will rule and reign in his kingdom, and who come to incarnate in human bodies on this earth, will have a horrific end, when Satan Lucifer begins his zombie apocalypse and nuclear wars and “resident evil” pandemic eugenics genocide and earthquakes and tidal waves and volcanoes, and the demon armies are released from the abyss, and the Nibiru death star space station’s asteroids & meteors are brought in. These New Age non-human witches are told to massacre and kill off the human species, who they see as cockroach pests made in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus, but these kapo will also be massacred along with the heathen humans who are under judgment by sword & famine & plague & demon armies. They are just tools of Satan Lucifer to eliminate God’s humans, and to try to assassinate and get rid of us real Christians who are protecting them and the human specie and the earth and the universe from Satan Lucifer and them and their fake NWO New Age one-world Luciferian religion dystopian civilization that they are promised by Satan Lucifer. They will experience a terrifying horrible death. Warn the New Age Wicca witch reptilian hybrid feminist infiltrators in your churches, too.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine