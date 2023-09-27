Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WHY THE CORRUPT CRAVE OUR CHILDREN!
channel image
High Hopes
2809 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
67 views
Published 14 hours ago

Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point


Sep 26, 2023


Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT on RUMBLE:


CPS = GOV'T KIDNAP!

PUBLIC SCHOOLS = PUSHERS !

DEMONIC DRAG SATANIC SOURCED!

RESIST, RESCUE, RESTORE & REDEEM!


Never get stuck in an emergency. Visit our sponsors:

➡ Save $150 on 3 months of Emergency Food Visit http://PratherPrepSupply.com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3l1jrq-why-the-corrupt-crave-our-children.html

Keywords
childrencorruptdemonicintelligencecpsresistkidnaprestorerescuepublic schoolsdragpushersredeemjeffrey pratherprather pointcravesatanic sourced

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket