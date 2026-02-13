BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
A severely wounded Ukrainian soldier being shot by a fellow serviceman
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1349 followers
0
149 views • 1 day ago

Footage circulating on Ukrainian social media shows a severely wounded Ukrainian soldier being shot by a fellow serviceman. (after he took his radio)

Ukrainian reports suggest troops in the Zaporozhye region have been pushed into such desperate actions because evacuation vehicles and frontline medical support are critically lacking. Soldiers say commanders have ignored the problem for months, leaving units with no way to extract the badly wounded.

Similar incidents have been described previously by people close to senior officers, and Ukrainian journalists have reported that conditions in affected brigades sharply deteriorated after reassignment to the Southern Operational Command. Media investigations have also pointed to serious breakdowns in command and control, including incidents involving the loss of key positions amid confusion.

Despite repeated controversy, Major General Mykhailo Sydorenko remains in office, reportedly due to backing from Ukraine’s top military leadership.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
