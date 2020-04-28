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El engaño mas grande de la historia
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111 views • April 28, 2020
En este video nos habla un médico que plantea cosas muy lógicas básicas de su profesión que quizas nunca nos habíamos planteado por la pandemia del miedo. La primera Corona de Revelaciones 6 no es de enfermedad, es una corona de engaño y manipulación. Gracias Señor por alertar a tus hijos sobre estas cosas. Toda la Gloria para ti Señor
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