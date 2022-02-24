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Ipso Facto: anti-Zionism is not anti-Semitism !!
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51 views • February 24, 2022
This video was inspired by a meme contained in a video titled "Must See and Share : Them or Us" from the Death_Angel channel (BitChute). That meme expressed a less nuanced way of referring to the Zionist / Jew-ish conundrum which I suspect may represent a tactical weakness to defending Western civilisation from those seeking to undermine it.
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