Tianjin Citizens Expose Government Fraud

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01/31/2022 The lady in Tianjin who filmed the video says: During the worst time of the epidemic in our community, our volunteers kept busy running upstairs and downstairs day and night in such cold weather. As the epidemic in the community is now approaching zero case, the government sent lower-level officials as volunteers to replace the previous volunteers, which caused a squabble between the volunteers and the officials.