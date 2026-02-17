The Courage to Research and Speak Out, an interview with Dr. Bryan Ardis, Dr. Ed Group, Dr. Henry Ealy, and Dr. Jana Schmidt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Truth isn’t always popular. Asking hard questions can cost reputation, followers, even income. But integrity matters more than approval. Real leaders research deeply, speak boldly, and stand firm — even when the crowd disagrees. Courage creates change.
#SpeakTruth #IndependentThinking #CourageousLeadership #HealthWarriors #StandFirm
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
2:43End Screen