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A Visit to the Catacombs of the Pechersk Lavra (Monastery), Kyiv, Ukraine
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108 views • May 07, 2022
Br. Alexis Bugnolo.
Deacon Nicodemus gives Br. Alexis Bugnolo a guided tour of the mist ancient and sacred parts of this 1000 year old Orthodox Monastery, the Ukrainian "Vatican".
(Please understand that Br. Bugnolo is not a young man and comes from a family which is prone to dementia, which is the reason why in this video he occasionally mispeaks.)
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohusFPjNuu4
Deacon Nicodemus gives Br. Alexis Bugnolo a guided tour of the mist ancient and sacred parts of this 1000 year old Orthodox Monastery, the Ukrainian "Vatican".
(Please understand that Br. Bugnolo is not a young man and comes from a family which is prone to dementia, which is the reason why in this video he occasionally mispeaks.)
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohusFPjNuu4
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